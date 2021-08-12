The southeast region has been accused of disunity by a former Nigerian minister, Adeseye Ogunlewe

A former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, says the South-East cannot produce the next Nigeria’s president because they are disunited.

According to him, there is no better candidate to lead the country in 2023 than the former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu – a statement strongly countered by Bode George, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees, who was also on the show.

He claimed that the absence of common leadership and lack of cohesion would work against any South-East presidential candidate.

He said, “Another set of people that are appropriate, they are the people from the Southeast but they have the problem of leadership.

“They are so endowed that they are spread all over Nigeria and they can gather a lot of votes, but they are too divided. An Imo person, an Enugu person, an Ebonyi man will not listen to themselves.

“They have the money. If they sit down and aggregate what they can offer, they have more money than almost everybody in Nigeria.

“But have you seen one person from the south-east that said ‘I am interested in the presidency, I will start to campaign all over Nigeria immediately, raise money for me?’ and influence the structure of the party?”

