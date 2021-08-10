A former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi has said the South East must convince the other regions that it is ready to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Peter Obi, said yesterday that the South-East needed to present a convincing argument to the rest of Nigeria on why the region should produce the next president.

Obi, who stated this in an interview on Arise TV, said though the South-East had compelling reasons to want to produce the country’s next president in 2023, it must embrace the politics of engagement and consultation, and not confrontation.”

He said: “We need to convince the other people why it should be us. And you know we have a convincing argument for that. But it needs to be convincing. We are not going to hold a gun in their head and say you must come here.

“Politics is about engagement and consultation, and not confrontation. You consult and discuss with other people and say, ‘this is how we need to do it for us to have peaceful co-existence’.

Shehu Sani releases video on how Igbos can take presidency

Earlier, Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central advised politicians in the southeast to build bridges of cordial relationships to the north, if they hope to get to the presidency.

In a video shared via Facebook, Sani, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explained that this will also work for the region economically and socially as many Igbos reside in the north.

Sani, who is also a fiery activist, social critic, and commentator, shared these thoughts during an interview with BBC Igbo.

