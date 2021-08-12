A marauding cow recently got people talking on social media after invading a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ogun state

The cow, which was captured on camera by one of the corps members, was said to have injured one of the soldiers

A video of the drama was shared on social media and one of those that reacted jokingly said the cow also wants to serve the nation

There was a mild drama in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Ogun state recently when a marauding cow invaded the field when activity was ongoing.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the cow could be seen running into a crowd of corps members and soldiers.

The marauding cow got corps members and soldiers chasing it around a field. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to one of the corps members watching the drama, a soldier was injured by the marauding cow.

In the video, corps members and soldiers chased the cow around to apprehend it. The animal gave the men a tough time before they could finally get hold of it.

Many react to the video

As expected, Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

Reacting, Instagram comedian with the handle @oluwadolarz said:

"That cow is a coward."

@customisedflash commented:

"The Camera man had just one job and he fumbled with it."

@ladyque_1 wrote:

"There’s nothing we won’t see in this country."

@deltarelish commented:

"The mallu wants to serve the nation too."

@a___woman

"Nigeria my country next time na lions and tigers."

Cow walks majestically into hospital ward

In similar news, a video of a cow walking majestically into a hospital ward has caused quite a stir on social media as many wondered how it gained entry into a health facility.

In the video that was shared by a Nigerian doctor identified on social media as Aproko Doctor, the animal could be seen walking into the facility as if performing ward round.

Most of the beds in the ward were empty but one patient quickly sat upright as he saw the animal approaching.

As expected, Nigerians couldn't stop talking about the video as they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

