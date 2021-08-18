A male corps member who proposed to a lady during his service year has married her in a church wedding ceremony in Delta state

Many people have reacted to their video, saying they both were lucky to have found love while serving

In a recent clip of them shared on Instagram, the couple danced as they shared a kiss after the pastor had joined them

The corps members whose proposal video went viral months ago have finally walked down the aisle.

A recent clip shared by @instablog9ja showed the lovers dancing in the church after the pastor had joined them in holy matrimony.

Made for each other

Many Nigerians who reacted to their wedding ceremony said they really made the best use of their service year.

In the proposal video, when the man went on a knee to ask his colleague's hand in marriage, people around giggled.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred massive reactions from social media with many congratulating them.

An extreme way to propose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man took public proposals to the next level with what he pulled off as he asked for a beautiful young lady's hand in marriage.

Both being members of the National Youth Service Corps, the man pretended he was about to faint from a serious stomach ache.

His performance initially threw the lady into confusion as she became fidgety, calling for help around and asking people to stop filming but help her lover from crashing.

