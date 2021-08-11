Former Senator Dino Melaye has claimed that the ruling APC will soon implode ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Kogi-born politician took to his social media page to mock the ruling party as he sang a song in praise of the PDP

Melaye used to be a member of the PDP until he left for the PDP in the buildup to the 2019 general elections

Dino Melaye, a former senator who represented Kogi West in the eighth Senate, has claimed an "implosion" is "coming" to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former lawmaker on Wednesday, August 11, took to his social media pages, Facebook and Instagram, to mock the ruling party.

Dino Melaye, a former Kogi West senator, claims "implosion" is "coming" to the ruling APC. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Melaye who was once a member of the APC left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he contested for the Senate seat in 2019.

He, however, lost to the APC's candidate, Smart Adeyemi, after a rerun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a video posted both on Facebook and Instagram, Malaye is seen dancing and singing as he mocks the APC.

The song:

"Oh my head carry me dey go, oh my head carry me dey go, anywhere better dey carry me dey go, anywhere better dey carry me dey go.

"Oh my head carry me dey go, anywhere PDP dey carry me dey go, anywhere PDP dey carry me dey go."

APC's leadership crisis

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the ruling APC is facing a leadership crisis especially following a Supreme Court verdict which some interpreted as questioning the legality of the party's caretaker committee arrangement.

However, Melaye's party, PDP, is also engulfed in a leadership crisis as some prominent members have continued to call for the resignation of the national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The PDP has also lost some of its prominent governors, including sitting governors, to the APC.

Nigerians react

Malachy Ogar said on Facebook:

"FGN needs to put you on payroll for providing psychotherapy for the socially bereaved ones in this Country Nigeria. SDM keep it up."

Chimezie Ezeala Thomas said:

"You're still viewing the problems of Nigeria from a partisan perspective. You're indeed an opportunistic politician."

Sterly Sterly said:

"Then, after the implosion, the remnants will converge under the big umbrella of thieves and the looting and destruction continues."

Dino Melaye speaks on Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition

In a previous report, Melaye threw a jibe at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, his political archrival, saying he cannot be Nigeria’s president.

Governor Bello is one of the Nigerian politicians who has been widely reported to be interested in succeeding President Muhammdu Buhari in 2023.

However, the former Kogi West senator said Governor Bello who used to be his political ally "can only be the president of Agasa Development Union in Okene."

Source: Legit.ng