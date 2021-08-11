Rihanna shared a clip of public figures including rappers and actors lauding her enviable scent

The celebs included Cardi B, Lil Nas, Jennifer Lawrence, among others, with some noting she smells like heaven

Fans, however, had mixed reactions, with some asking for the perfume while others wanted new music from her

We do not really know if it is her perfume or natural smell, but anyone who has had the opportunity to be close enough to Rihanna and smell her has never forgotten it.

Rihanna has been lauded for her infectious scent. Photo: badgalriri.

Source: Instagram

According to a video that has gone viral on social media and shared by Rihanna on her Instagram page, nothing smells better than her.

In the said clip, many celebrities, including Lil Nas, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Jim Parsons, Ryan Seacrest, Nick Jonas, and many others, could not help but praise how incredible Rihanna smells.

A few of them even noted that she smells like heaven, and they probably will never smell something as attractive as her.

Sharing the video, Rihanna captioned it with the words, "Just sayin (shrug emoji)".

This showed how impressed she was with the remarks, and with her perfume line launching at the same time, she knew it was going to be a winner.

Rihanna's fans react

The video got over 24k comments and 10m likes, as many appeared stunned by the news.

Read some comments below:

jadenovah:

"She even smells amazing after performing. I’m just sayin."

itsreginaecarter:

"And you very much doooo."

candiceboyd:

"Yesss. I love it!"

duckiethot:

"accurate!"

hayden_williams:

"Period!! I can attest to this also. You smell fabulous Rih."

artbyhector:

"AGREE!"

leomieanderson:

"No lies told, I stay saying this."

yungmiami305:

"Tell us more!"

blameitonkway:

"Oh that’s meeee! Yea she smells good D.A.B!"

Richest female musician

In other Rihanna news, the beauty was recently crowned the richest female musician in the world as she grabbed her billionaire status.

The singer was on Wednesday, August 4, listed by Forbes as one of the richest entertainers in the world, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey.

According to Forbes, Rihanna's net worth is estimated at a staggering $1.7 billion (N698bn).

Legit.ng understands the latest development came about four years after launching her successful beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

The new listing made her the richest female musician in the world. Forbes confirmed that Riri is now the second richest wealthiest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

