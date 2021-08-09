Fans, viewers, Shine Ya Eye housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show were treated to a surprise on Sunday, August 8, as Biggie introduced four new housemates

Biggie brought the new housemates, as Yerins, Beatrice, and Niyi were evicted after scoring low votes from the fans and viewers

The new housemates introduced themselves. But Queen’s introduction set tongues wagging, she noted that she came into the house with a lot of dramas

Queen, one of the newly-introduced Shine Ya Eye housemates, didn’t waste time in revealing what should be expected of her on the BBNaija show.

During her introduction, Queen, who hails from Akwa Ibom state, said she doesn’t like to be intimidated, adding that should any of her fellow housemates attempt to intimidate her, a lot of dramas will be displayed for fans and viewers to watch.

The 26-year-old, however, noted that she’s a cool person, but can be seen otherwise sometimes.

When Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked her how she would handle intimidation from her fellow Shine Ya Eye housemates, Queen responded:

"Luckily for me, I have a very bad mouth. So, if you are talking about me, just get ready for me. I am bringing all the vibes. I will bring the drama to the night. I am a Gemini girl with a girly personality. There are a lot of sides to me, there can be the good and the bad girl, depending on how you treat me.”

Introducing herself further, Queen said:

“I’m a philanthropist. I run my NGO, which was established to put a smile on the less privileged, put a child to school, and give them reasons for existence. I’m also an activist,” she added.

See a video of her introduction below:

Fans react

As one would expect, Queen's introduction attracted reactions from fans, who took to social media to express their anticipation for her presence in the Shine Ya Eye house.

Read some of the reactions below:

enyah_ft:

This one will give us ginger

preccy_emma:

She has bad mouth People like this go still calm down

draeco_jr:

Abeg who come carry feminist queen come bbn?

Unlike Queen, Jumoke Adedoyin, otherwise known as JMK, who’s also a new housemate on the Shine Ya Eye show, said she doesn’t like trouble in any way.

“My name is Jumoke Adedoyin. I’m 23-year-old. I’m from Kwara state. I’m a lawyer and a food blogger. I can cook but I don’t enjoy cooking…. I’m a cool person and I don’t like wahalah (sic). I grew up in Ilorin, Kwara State,” she introduced herself.

Angel stirs controversy as she romantically feeds Yousef

As the reality TV show was about to enter its third week, Angel caused a social media stir, as she pushed Yousef on the bed, sat on his lap, to feed him.

While holding a plate of food in her hand, Angel spoon-fed Yousef in a romantic way, such that one would suggest that they were lovers on the show.

Watch the clip below:

This generated reactions from fans, who were surprised at Angel's action.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

j3nny_jo3 said:

"The only female housemate playing this game correctly"

monalisa_cyprian said:

"Make him enjoy him last enjoyment. Befor he goes home tmao."

kalel_zaddy said:

"Make Hisbah no arrest my guy when en come out oo." belindaoma said: "Please who is that sleeping? I am not understanding the face."

