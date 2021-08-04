Barbados-born singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna Fenty is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes

The media personality has amassed her wealth through her make-up company Fenty Beauty and other business endeavours including her music

Social media users have reacted the news with great excitement and have congratulated the Kiss It Better hitmaker for the massive achievement

Barbadian superstar, Robyn Rihanna Fenty aka, Rihanna, is officially a billionaire and the richest female musician on the planet.

The singer and business mogul launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and it has cemented her position among the wealthiest in the world.

Rihanna has officially become a billionaire. Image: @badgalriri

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth a staggering $1.7 billion (N698bn). Rihanna comes just second to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

It’s not Riri’s music that has resulted in her amassed fortune, the bulk of her billions come from Fenty Beauty.

According to the publication, Rihanna owns 50% of the highly-successful brand. The other half is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH - run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second richest person.

Another chunk of her fortune comes from her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million (N110bn), and of course the earnings from her successful music and film career.

The news of her achieving this milestone has elicited many reactions from social media users. While many were extremely happy for her, others understood that we’ll likely never see new music from her again.

Thestormapproaches:

"CONFIRMED! There won’t be a new album."

Anita_got_bars:

"She the definition of SELF MADE."

Craigalxndr:

"This is why it’s best to have a product you can sell instead of your time. Rihanna isn’t doing any shows anytime soon I bet. It’s a beautiful thing."

Skylikesama:

"I love her make up brand, and she really deserves it ! Love her."

ASAP Rocky confirms he’s dating Rihanna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that for the longest time, rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna had been known to be great buddies who loved hanging out and working on music together.

However, as it appeared their friendship grew into something more, and they finally opened up about their relationship.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, the rapper confirmed they were an item, and called her the love of his life and his lady.

