BBNaija female housemates, Jackie B, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, and Angel fought, as they accused one another of gossip

Their disagreement started the previous night when Angel and Beatrice had chitchat during which they discussed the happenings in the house

After the fight, Maria admitted to Biggie that she doesn’t like Sammie that much, and their other housemates think otherwise

BBNaija fans and viewers were on Friday, August 6, given something to talk about as female housemates of the Shine Ya Eye show engaged one another in a brawl.

It all started in the late hours of Thursday, August 5, when Angel and Beatrice gossiped about everything going on in the house, including love affairs among other housemates of the show.

In the course of the chitchat, the duo mentioned Liquorose and Emmanuel’s affair and that of Maria and Pere, and somehow, the professional choreographer heard the conversation, which led to a confrontation.

On Friday, Liquorose told Maria what happened, in a similar way, Angel narrated all that was discussed to Jackie B.

While Maria confronted Angel over the gossip, Jackie B started laughing hysterically, as she accused the 29-year-old of also gossiping about her.

Maria and Jackie B, hurled insults at each other, as they attempted to hit themselves.

As the fight continued, Angel was seen distancing herself from gossiping about Liquorose, as noted that she might have been misinterpreted.

“I didn’t gossip about you. And let me tell you something, Ebuka (the show host) can play everything that happened from the beginning till the end, and you will realise nothing of gossip as you think was said about you. I know what I didn’t say. You would also know that there are things that would have been misconstrued,” Angel stated.

Watch a video of the fight below:

Fans react:

As expected, fans and viewers of the show took to social media to pick sides over the clash.

See some of the reactions from them below:

Meanwhile, Angel spoke about her relationship with Sammie, who had been making advances to her since the show started.

During her diary session the same day, Angel admitted that she doesn’t like him that much and everyone in the house thinks otherwise.

“I don’t like him that much yet, and everybody in the house is just saying -’Oh! You guys are so in love, and you are going to get married. I wonder how and why they have that thought because we barely know each other. We’ve just been two weeks in the house,” she told Biggie.

Popular pastor slams BBNaija's Angel

The founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministry International, Gospel Agochukwu, slammed BBNaija's Angel for not being cautious of her environment.

During a sermon in his church, Agockukwu accused the Shine Ya Eye housemate of promoting immorality.

He, therefore, admonished his church members to desist from watching the show in order not to kill their spirit beings.

Source: Legit