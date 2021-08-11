Looking good is good business and it is always important to dress appropriately for the event. However controversial as it may sound in the ever-changing society, you get addressed the way you're dressed.

For the lady working in an office space, looking smart can never be overemphasized because in looking professional, you're not only respected but regarded as serious-minded.

Looking smart at the office is important. Photo credit: @chimedzam

Source: Instagram

Now, if you're looking to up your fashion game, there are certain items you must have in your wardrobe first.

Recall earlier, Legit.ng shared tips on some wardrobe essentials for working women and they included a black dress, flat and heeled pumps, a black skirt and a handbag.

Well, in this article, we're sharing some fashionable looks by your favourite celebrities that can be rocked to the office.

Check out eleven chic and fabulous workwear looks:

1. Idia Aisien in an all-red pantsuit ensemble

2. Nancy Isime giving us some pristine slay

3. Powede Awujo going from workwear chic to party-ready in one outfit!

4. Laura Ikeji's white dress is perfect for the office

5. Linda Osifo coming through with Friday workwear inspo

6. Alex Unusual in this all-black ensemble is pure boss chic

7. Dakore is saying if you've got the curve, you better flex it!

8. Tonto Dikeh is definitely working that flared skirt in her all-black fit

9. Bisola coming through with a burst of colours

10. Trust CeeC to take workwear looks to another level

11. Diane Russet keeping things classy in this fitted dress

While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

And if you're big on powerful looks, style blogger, @signedblake, has some interesting information for you about killing this look.

In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of herself rocking four stylish power suits, which she stated are a must-have for every woman.

Source: Legit