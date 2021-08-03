While some people spend their entire lives trying to find the one thing they are truly passionate about, there are others who appear to have been born with set goals.

One of such people is a Nigerian boy who at just the age of 12, has already proven that when it comes to creating fashionable pieces, he isn't one to be messed with.

The boy shows off his amazing designs. Photo credit: @stylezofpassion

Source: Instagram

His proud mother, Uchenna Iloka, had taken to a closed Facebook group for mothers, to show off some of her son's creations, as she advised parents to encourage their children to pursue their passion.

In her words:

"Some of my 12yr old creations he made. He's even drafting his own patterns. Everything he makes except for the ones he make for him & his brothers. We donate it to the less fortunate. Now he's teaching his younger brothers during the summer season. I say this to let mothers listen to what your kids is passionate about & encourage them to pursue it. Don't shut them down."

Legit.ng did some digging and discovered Uchenna's little boy has an Instagram account dedicated to displaying his designs.

Below are nine designs by the young creative:

1. This striped choked ruched dress

2. This stunning two-piece outfit

3. This infinity dress for his mum

4. This off-shoulder skater dress

5. This gorgeous mono strap jumpsuit

6. This stunning print outfit

7. This stylish blue and orange tie-front jumpsuit

8. Coming through for the entire family in matching green outfits

9. He made a dress out of his bedsheet

Upcycling fashion

There is nothing as beautiful as taking one's environment into consideration when jumping on fashion trends and this is something that fashion blogger, Winnie Ahupa, does so effortlessly.

The Abuja-based style enthusiast is big on upcycled fashion and we are totally here for the eco-friendly fashion lover!

This means that you're not seeking out new, raw materials to start from scratch. It means older clothes remain in circulation rather than heading to landfills.

And in Ahupa's case, it means household items can serve as amazing fashion accessories with the right design in mind.

Source: Legit.ng