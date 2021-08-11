Looking good, for some people, comes pretty easy. For others, however, achieving that desirable stylish look is something that often requires careful planning.

However, there are certain items that every lady unarguably needs in her wardrobe to make her everyday style happen easily.

Kamsi shared some wardrobe essentials for ladies. Photo credit: @kamsi_n

In a country like Nigeria which is known to be hot, there are certain items of clothing that - no matter how in vogue it is - may not work as a result of the hot weather.

Fashion blogger, Kamis Nnamani in one of her YouTube videos, has shared some interesting wardrobe essentials that are weather-friendly, which are very necessary for the young Nigerian woman.

Check them out below as stated by Kamsi:

Bottoms

1. A good pair of jeans

Plan and save a lot to buy at least one good pair of quality jeans be it skinny, straight, bootcut, or boyfriend jeans that no matter what - come rain and sunshine - these jeans have your back.

2. Black office pants

These are very essential as you can do so much in them. You can either dress it up or dress it down. The good thing about essentials is being able to wear them to every single place you want to go to.

Tops

1. Basic black and white plain t-shirts

These come in handy. It is classy, chic, effortless.

2. White button-down shirt

Button-down shirts that come in light fabrics are a must-have especially when you live in a hot-weather country like Nigeria.

3. Crop tops in black and white

They are important as they are a dressier version of t-shirts and often boost one's appearance.

4. Black turtleneck top

A turtleneck top made of light fabric is best to wear if the weather is cold. They are good for layering as you can pair them with a dress, a top and necklaces. If the turtleneck is too much for you, you can go with a cutout long-sleeved bodysuit.

5. Camisoles

While older women are known to rock camisoles, they are very essential to all women and it can be incorporated into your casual personal style.

Cover-ups/blazers

1. A black blazer

Always check the fabric and go for something that isn't thick or like the conventional suit blazer. It can be paired over a camisole and can be worn to work, church, and parties.

2. Kimonos

It can go over a camisole, a blouse or a dress.

3. Black dress

You can have it in different designs that can be rocked to parties, the office, church, and lunch.

Power suits for women

While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

And if you're big on powerful looks, style blogger, @signedblake, has some interesting information for you about killing this look.

In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of herself rocking four stylish power suits, which she stated are a must-have for every woman.

