Dressing smart for the office is very important as a working-class lady as not only does it give you a professional and stylish look, it earns you the respect and admiration of your colleagues.

However, not everyone is a pro when it comes to looking stylish for the office. If you're not big on fashion trends but still want to look good, there are some important fashion items you must have in your wardrobe.

Nigerian fashion blogger, Princess Audu, shared a video on her Youtube channel in which she talks about some wardrobe essentials every working woman needs.

Check them out below:

1. Button-up white shirt

"The good thing about the white shirt is that it goes with anything. You can throw a blazer over it, you can wear sleeveless pieces underneath it, you can tuck it into trousers and skirts. You don't have to worry about colour coordinating because it is in a neutral tone. You can get them in different pieces."

2. Blazer

"The first colour to start with is a black blazer. That is the number one recommended piece because no matter what you're wearing - even if it's a basic white shirt and jeans combo - your outfit is taken to the next level when you throw a blazer over it. You'll look boss chick no matter what you're wearing. Get something that is tailored right for your body."

3. A turtleneck top

"Turtleneck tops are great layering pieces. If you're wearing a simple shirt and you wear a turtleneck underneath, it takes your outfit to the next level. Turtlenecks are also great at making revealing pieces more modest."

4. Polkadot top

"Polkadots are very classy. It is very easy to style with your skirt, with your trousers. You can also go for a layered look by throwing on a vest over the polka dot blouse. They help you spice up your wardrobe."

5. Simple, classic power dresses

"These are dresses you can wear without thinking too much about it. You don't have to worry about throwing a blazer over it. Most of the time you don't even have to think about ironing it. Just get anything that suits your personal style. The goal of a power dress is to make you look put together in a stress-free and uncomplicated manner so focus on fit. It can be a flare or pencil dress."

6. Classic pair of trousers

"You can go for either a flared pair of trousers or a more structured kind of pegged-leg trousers. For the workplace, you want to get something that fits right as you don't want something that is too tight. You can also go for black skinny jeans especially if you work in an environment that doesn't require you to be dressed up."

7. Must-have skirts

"You should go for a black skirt. You can play around with fits. Flared skirts are very easy to style and are work-appropriate. Pencil skirts are also really good."

8. Nude pair of pumps

"People generally say go for black pumps but if you're one who is interested in colourful pieces for your workwear, black shoes don't always compliment your outfit. Nude pumps have a way of adding classiness. Go for pointed pumps as they make your feet look longer and elongate your body. Be mindful of the heel height."

9 A pair of flats:

"Get pointed flats. You can either go for black, nude or leopard print flats. Leopard prints goes with everything as it is a neutral colour."

10. A classic black bag

"Black goes with everything and you need a bag that you can fit your whole life in (size-wise). Get something that has structure, something that can take all your belongings and essentials. Get something that makes your outfit look put together."

