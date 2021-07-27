While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

And if you're big on powerful looks, style blogger, @signedblake, has some interesting information for you about killing this look.

The blogger shared a video rocking stylish suits. Photo credit: @signedblake

In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of herself rocking four stylish power suits, which she stated are a must-have for every woman.

In the video, @signedblake rocks a classic black, then a double-breasted striped suit, a bright yellow piece, and then a bold statement piece.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"I love a bomb power suit and I believe every woman—regardless of profession—needs the perfect one for every occasion. These 4 are the perfect starter kit. Pro Tip: When it comes to suits, don’t get too caught up on price points. It doesn’t have to be expensive or designer. It’s the tailoring the makes the difference. Find a great tailor and you’ll always look bespoke. So basically, if his suit game can’t keep up with mine, I don’t want him."

Watch the video below:

Looking sophisticated on a budget

Looking good is good business and this explains why a lot of people tend to be very intentional about what they wear and how they are perceived by others.

However, there are some people who often overdo it when it comes to achieving certain looks.

YouTuber and style blogger, Kamsi Nnamani, recently put up a video in which she talked about achieving classy and sophisticated looks on a budget, using nine interesting ways.

Source: Legit.ng