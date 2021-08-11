The latest resolution within the APC Governors Forum is that the party should immediately conduct a national convention

The party's governors came to the conclusion after its recent meeting following the disagreements within the APC

The APC had been divided into factions over arguments and counter-arguments on whether the Buni-led leadership should remain in office

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have given the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the go-ahead to conduct the party’s national convention.

The governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at a crucial meeting on Sunday, August 8 reviewed the party’s July 31 ward congress and directed the committee to proceed with other congresses.

Those congresses would ultimately culminate in the conduct of the national convention.

This decision was contained in a communique signed by the PGF Chairman Abubakar Bagudu on Tuesday in Abuja.

The forum commended the progress so far by the caretaker committee in actualising the directive of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Part of a statement from the APC Governors Forum seen by Legit.ng read:

“Forum reaffirmed its support for the caretaker committee to proceed to conduct local government, state congresses, and national convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee.”

As the APC continues finding solutions to its challenges, two separate notices filed before the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt have prevented a Bayelsa High Court from proceeding with hearing in a suit before the court.

The Punch newspaper reports that the suit presided over by Justice Iniekenimi Uzaka was asked form stopping the party from conducting its ward congresses in the state.

AGF Malami clarifies reports on APC ward congresses

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has dismissed reports that he disobeyed the directives of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo concerning the APC ward congresses.

On the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, VP Osinbajo had convened a meeting of senior lawyers within the APC on Friday, July 30 with a view to finding a resolution to the crisis within the party following the Supreme Court ruling on the Ondo state governorship election.

In a statement signed by Malami’s spokesman, Umar Gwandu, and seen by Legit.ng, the AGF said the conduct of the congresses is entirely the affairs of the APC and has nothing to do with the ministry of justice.

APC taking drastic decisions on legal logjam

Legit.ng had earlier reported that stakeholders of the APC already considering an overhaul of the party’s current leadership structure to avoid a legal booby trap after a Supreme Court verdict questioned the existence of the APC's interim committee.

Accordingly, leaders of the APC have started considering the removal of Mai Mala Buni as the interim chairman of the party.

Apart from Buni, who is the Yobe state governor, his counterparts in Niger and Osun, Sani Bello and Gboyega Oyetola are members of the interim panel.

