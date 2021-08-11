The Navy has insisted that none of their personnel was killed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra

According to the Navy, contrary to the news that some of their men were killed, those that suffered casualties were IPOB members

Recall that IPOB had announced a sit-at-home to protest the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Some men of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have lost their lives when they engaged in a gun duel with the Nigeria Navy.

According to the Navy, six members of the group were killed while trying to attack the security personnel during the sit-at-home order of August 9, Sahara Reporters reports.

This was disclosed by the commanding officer, Naval Outpost, Onitsha, Anambra state, Adekunle Okeniyi, according to The Nation report.

He said in a statement:

“The attention of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August 2001, two naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members in Anambra sate.

“The Naval Outpost Onitsha refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of its personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel. Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered a serious injury.”

Ohanaeze pleads with IPOB to shelve idea

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, earlier appealed to the proscribed IPOB to discontinue its sit-at-home protest.

According to the group, IPOB should explore other means to demonstrate support for its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

IPOB had announced that its order should be observed every Monday in the southeast to protest the detention of Kanu. Residents in the region stayed at home on the first day of the order for fear of being harassed by members of the separatist group.

IPOB sit-at-home: Lawyer laments over disruption of NECO exams

Also, a lawyer, Prince Christopher Muo on Tuesday, August 10, said the disruption of the National Examination Council (NECO) mathematics examination in the southeast region may keep students in the zone at their homes for the next four years.

Muo made the comment while reacting to the inability of students to write their NECO mathematics paper, as a result of the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB.

He added the failure of the students to write their examinations could be an impediment to the educational development of the children in the region.

