Secondary school students in the southeast on Monday, August 9 missed their mathematics paper in the ongoing NECO exams

A lawyer based in Owerri, the Imo state capital, says the action of IPOB is affecting the education development of southeast students

IPOB had declared a stay-at-home order across the southeast due to the detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Owerri - A lawyer, Prince Christopher Muo, on Tuesday, August 10 said the disruption of the National Examination Council, NECO, mathematics examination in the southeast region may keep students in the zone at their homes for the next four years.

Muo made the comment while reacting to the inability of students to write their NECO mathematics paper, as a result of the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB on Monday, August 9.

IPOB sit-at-home order is as a result of Nnamdi Kanu's continued detention. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He added the failure of the students to write their examinations could be an impediment to the educational development of the children in the region.

He called on the Igbo leaders to quickly intervene and urged the NECO’s management to reschedule the mathematics examination for all the students in the southeast.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“As chairman of a school management committee, I have seen first-hand what the disruption of the school calendars and school attendance does to children. It is often a lifetime disruption of the child’s development path.

“To miss out on mathematics examination in Nigeria may keep some of those children at home for the next four years. They will form the recruiting mass for the emerging militia of angry jobless youths attacking the Nigerian society.

“On this note, I urge all of us to lend a voice and ask NECO to reschedule the mathematics examination for all the candidates in southeast states of Nigeria.”

Ohanaeze condemns IPOB's style of protest

Similarly, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appealed to IPOB to discontinue its sit-at-home protest.

According to the group, IPOB should explore other means to demonstrate support for its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Ohanaeze spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, condemned the killings and attacks which were witnessed on the first day of the protest on Monday, August 9.

Groups, Individuals appeal to IPOB to backdown

Earlier, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) appealed to IPOB to cease their planned sit-at-home order in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

Source: Legit.ng