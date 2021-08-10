The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu hs sacked its caretake committee chairman, Ben Nwoye

Nwoye, whose leadership style has been pointed at as the cause of division in the party since 2015, was sacked on Tuesday, August 10

The impeached chairman, however, has insisted that those who sacked him are not the real State Executive Committee (SEC) of the chapter

Enugu - Ben Nwoye, the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu has been impeached by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

Nwoye's deputy, Chikwado Chukwunta, announced the SWC's decision on Tuesday, August 10, in Enugu, PM News reports.

Chukwunta explained that the move was influenced by the need to save the state chapter of the party from implosion, adding that the former chairman's activities have been causing a lot of division since 2015.

He went on to state that both the State Executive Committee (SEC) and SWC have been worried over the abysmal leadership of Nwoye and its negative impact, Leadership also reported.

His words:

“The conduct of Nwoye on Aug. 2, 2021, just two days after the congress is alien to the constitution of the party and a flagrant disregard of party guidelines for the ward congress.

“The appeal panel of the party had not sat to look into grievances of party members when Nwoye purportedly inaugurated the ward officers.

“We are carrying out this obligation in order to rescue the party from further implosion. Nwoye went against the constitution of the party which he swore to protect."

However, reacting to his impeachment, Nwoye argued that those who announced his sack are nothing but impostors, insisting that he recently had a meeting with members of the real SEC.

He noted:

“I will not respond to them because they are impostors. I just concluded a meeting with the real SEC members at the party office.”

