Young Lyric’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

In an industry full of budding rappers, the rapper has managed to stand out. Her style and flow are some of the things her fans love about her.

Young Lyric’s biography

Who is young Lyric? She is an American- born female rapper from Houston Texas. Since Young Lyric's mom and dad were both musicians, it was not a surprise that she also wanted to get into the music industry.

What is Young Lyric's real name?

The rapper's real name is Lyric Michelle Ragston. As she explained in an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes2, Young Lyric's parents gave her the name 'Lyric' because they knew that she would grow up to become a superstar. They also got her name from the movie Jason’s Lyric.

How old is Young Lyric?

The rapper was born on the 30th of July 2000. As of 2021, Young Lyric's age is 21. Her star sign is Leo.

Young Lyric's race

When asked about her ethnicity, Lyric said that she is Black and Thai. She also explained that her mother traces her roots to Mexico and that most people think she is Puertorican, Indian or Chinese.

She knows a bit of Thai, and took a Spanish class in school, but her primary language is English.

Career

The American rapper grew up in a musical home. Young Lyric's dad and uncle were professional musicians and had a studio connected to her room. In addition, her father was the one who gave her her stage name.

What is impressive is that her music career started by accident. Initially, she was rapping for fun until she recorded a remix of Young Jeezy’s Lose My Mind and became an instant hit. Since then, her career has been going all the way up.

Young Lyric’s YouTube channel

The rapper joined YouTube on the 20th of October 2010. Since then, she has gained over 345 thousand subscribers. She has worked on various projects with various artists such as Cuban Doll and Pressure Boyz.

Songs

Some of her most famous songs include:

U Got Dragged

WipeOut

I Got the Juice

O Know You Know

On Fleek

Check

Ice

Get It How You Live

Fallin

Who is Young Lyric's boyfriend?

The talented rapper has not revealed whether she is currently dating or not. She previously dated Diggy Simmons, an American rapper, in 2012, but they broke up in 2014.

In 2019, the artist started dating NBA YoungBoy. She officially announced their relationship on her Instagram. In the photos, Young Lyric and NBA YoungBoy were snuggling up to each other.

Young Lyric’s pregnancy rumours

In 2017, rumours that Young Lyric had gotten pregnant and undergone an abortion began making rounds on the internet. The rapper addressed these rumours in an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes 2, saying it was a false story.

Young Lyric's net worth

The artist has gained most of her wealth mainly through her music. According to Dreshare, she has a net worth of $350 thousand. This information is however, yet to be confirmed.

How tall is Young Lyric?

What is Young Lyric's height? She is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, which is about 1.75 metres, and she weighs 55 kilograms.

Young Lyric knows what her fans want and has managed to keep them on their toes, waiting for more.

