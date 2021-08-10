One South African prankster got a taste of his own medicine after playing a prank on unsuspecting shoppers inside a store

The funny guy tries to trick a number of shoppers using a bucket which he puts on their heads, but one woman didn’t like it and she immediately retaliated

Social media users are now reacting to the clip and many people say not everyone has time for jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

One guy who goes around pranking people had one woman seriously pissed off. The guy has shared a funny video on Instagram where he pounces on unsuspecting shoppers.

@Dylan_Waneneberg is using a bucket and puts it on the head. The joke starts well and some people understanding it’s all in the name of fun. However, the woman who was caught unaware as she was looking to select the right product in the shop had a sense of humour failure.

She removed the bucket from her head and hit the prankster with it. Legit.ng looks at the post and comments.

South Africans are laughing at a video of a man pranking people. Image: @Dylan_Wannenberg/Instagram

Source: UGC

The post reads:

“Bucket hat prank part 1. Had to go give this one a go after you guys requested it! Comment down below what you want me to do next! #pranks #jokes #comedy #funny #booosting”

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react

@Tristan_Coetzee said:

“How she throw it like that.”

@benjik9 said:

“Hai suka man nonsense... hahaha.”

@Aiden Roux said:

“No time for games hahaha.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

@Kenon_Basson said:

“Sorry aunty.”

@ShakirGaliem said:

“Absolute gold.”

@EnricoBotha6 said:

“Lmao.”

Comedian MC Makopolo speaks on dangers of pranks

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian comedian MC Makopolo known as the king of comedy skits clocked a new age and expressed gratitude for the gift of life.

The comedian claimed that he fought some of his deepest fears in the last year and won them, he said he is still the same person but with a bigger dimension.

He used the opportunity to warn upcoming skits makers on the dangers of pranking Nigerians after one of them was severely beaten in Ibadan.

Source: Legit Nigeria