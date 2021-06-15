Nigerian comedian MC Makopolo who is known as the king of comedy skits clocks a new age, says he is grateful for the gift of life

The comedian claimed that he fought some of his deepest fears in the last year and won them, he said he is still the same person but with a bigger dimension

He used the opportunity to warn upcoming skits makers on the dangers of pranking Nigerians after one of them was severely beaten in Ibadan recently

Popular Nigerian content creator Mbam Uche Henry who is also known as MC Makopolo the king of pranks in Africa has continued to soar in his chosen path of entertainment.

MC Makopolo's name is strongly associated with street pranks in Nigeria and Africa at large as he is the first to have carried out pranks and social experiments consistently on the streets which gave room for other people to see the possibility in the prank content in Africa.

In a recent post on Instagram, MC Makopolo can be seen advising his peers in a side-by-side video of the viral clip of an upcoming prankster that was severely beaten and injured in the course of carrying out a prank somewhere in Ibadan.

In the video, MC Makopolo first sent out his empathy to the prankster and was later heard calling on other people who carry out pranks to take precautions and preventive measures in other not to cause harm to themselves and to the people they are pranking.

Speaking to Legit.ng, the comedian buttressed the need to be extra careful, he said:

“prank is not like the regular contents, it is a realistic content and most times you can not predict the outcome“

MC Makopolo clocks new age

Makopolo who also turned a year older on Tuesday, June 15, says he is glad to have conquered some of his deepest fears.

"This year I fought some of my deepest fears and won them and for that I’m grateful for life. New age, but the same me with a bigger dimension,"

He also shared beautiful photos to celebrate his special day.

Source: Legit.ng