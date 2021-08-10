Nollywood actress, Mide Martins gushed over her daughter’s look, as she posted a picture of her with Afeez Owo, her husband, on Instagram

In the post which stirred controversy, Martins noted that their daughter looks exactly like her husband Afeez Owo

Her fans took to Instagram to react. While some of them acknowledged that the couple’s daughter took after Owo, others thought otherwise

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a marriage where love reigns, it would not be surprising to see couples gush over each other for different reasons. This was further corroborated by Mide Martins, who took to her Instagram page to shower encomium on her husband, Afeez Owo.

Sharing a picture of Owo with their daughter, the Nollywood actress expressed admiration for their resemblance, as she noted that it was indeed striking.

Nollywood star actress, Mide Martins says her daughter has a striking resemblance with Afeez Owo, her husband. Photo Credit: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

“The Resemblance Is Everything!!!

“Anu Omo Jor Daddy @officialafeezowo Carbon Copy

“Daddy & Daughter My Precious Babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️” her caption for the picture read.

See the post below:

Reactions trail the picture:

Soon after the screen diva shared the picture, fans thronged her Instagram page in reaction to the post.

While some of them acknowledged the striking resemblance Martins pointed out, others disagreed saying the couple’s daughter carries the face of the actress. Although, there were others who expressed the opinion that she resembles Martins and her husband.

See some of the reactions below:

Seiilat:

“Omo! This striking resemblance is too much! Kilode ”

Mimianocutemum_02:

“I love you both, Allah’s Rahman on your family boss Te amo daddy’s finer version black is Golden ”

Debbierayrise

“The resemblance is too much ❤️❤️❤️”

Kasmeerah:

“She even still come resemble you somehow❤️”

Disable_but_able:

“She looks so much like you. Bless her”

Lola.97x:

“Nahh lie.. she looks more like you”

Kasmeerah:

“She even still come resemble you somehow❤️”

Princess__tumi:

“Abeg na mixture of d papa Nd mama I Dey see ohhh”

Otunba_olajide:

“Na your wife face I dey see @officialafeezow”

See_mirror:

“@mydemartins ati imun ati ẹnu❤️❤️❤️”

Bukola8575:

“No DNA for this one oooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Mav_cut:

“Wow girls always resemble daddy”

Mojisolacarew:

“The resemblance..... O por ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kikipawon2021:

“Same look”

Alhajaadejokeabenigold:

“But she resemble both mom and Dad in my eyes tho...❤️❤️❤️”

Bunmi_haderin1:

“She looks like mom too facial expression ”

Iamtorlaney:

“Both looks Mide nose and your eyes ”

Iamtifepearl:

“Opor juuuuu”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Mide Martins reacts to allegation of abandoning her brother

Mide Martins addressed the allegation that she abandoned her brother, who her late mum bore for veteran Afro juju musician, Sir Shina Peters.

The mother of two told her side of the story in a post on her social media page.

While noting that she's not heartless as a blogger claimed in a report that alleged the abandonment, Martins maintained that she could not abandon her brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit