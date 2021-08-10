Comedienne Real Warri Pikin revealed that a lot of women are suffering in their marriages because they settled for bad characters from their men

The mother of two made this known in a video she shared with her followers on her Instagram page

Having advised women to stop settling down for men she described as scum, Real Warri Pikin lamented the neglect of the boy child by parents

Popular comedienne Anita Asuoha, otherwise known as Real Warri Pikin, has advised that some men should embrace change.

In a post on her Instagram page where she gave the advice, Warri Pikin made reference to an old-time axiom (men must always be men, and boys must always be boys).

Warri Pikin says women suffer in marriage due to their accommodation of bad characters from men.

She said in the video:

“Men must always be men and boys must always be boys. You see that word, it has made a lot of women suffer in horror films, aka marriage…. They have normalised bad characters, even the upcoming men are no longer being trained, because boys must always be boys."

Watch the video below:

Fans react

The post resulted in reactions from fans. Read some of the comments below:

Drdolorofficial:

“As you wear glass I come fear thank God I’m Daddy and Father I nor dey that men league.”

Josh_ighomena:

“Good morning mama, so what's the message now? I felt you were going to tell them not to believe that statement. I thought you were going to say people should change that notion in their hearts. Cos I reason say you dey enjoy your marriage normally so you suppose just quickly chip am in say no be true oh say men still dey wey their head correct. Please ma we need people like you to help us correct the notion in the hearts of the younger ladies. God bless you always.”

Dozzywellpharm:

“U think it's only women suffer in marriage bah, go and sit down.”

Mesmirewilson:

“A sad reality indeed. And grown a*s humans refusing to unlearn and relearn. Somehow teach them young seems to be getting lost in translation too. Sad."

Akinwande392:

“Bad behavior don become there tradition❤️.”

Tillys_skincareng:

“This is true on all forms. Very scary and sad. That's how we are raising bad human beings.”

Mmalexbetaboi:

“Is almost everywhere now ma, I'm scared this generation may officially bring Devil to perform live one day .”

Warri Pikin says she became suicidal

The humour merchant took fans down memory lane to a dark period in her life that saw her contemplating suicide.

Warri Pikin recalled that in 2018, she incurred a debt of N22 million and was considering ending her life because of the debt.

Sharing a photo of herself, she talked about all the horrible thoughts that ran through her mind over the issue. She also said her friends were not helpful in her time of trouble.

The comedian thanked God for giving her a 'second chance'.

