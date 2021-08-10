Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has constantly reminded people on social media that he has a lover who is very much in love with him

The effeminate celebrity in a recent post on Instagram revealed some of the things that being with his boyfriend has taken away from him

Bobrisky disclosed that he has started ignoring negative comments online because his boyfriend will end things with him if he gets caught in a squabble

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media with an important reason as to why he has relaxed on causing trouble on social media.

In a post on his Instagram page, the controversial figure disclosed that he has let go of fighting people online because his boyfriend turned his post notification on.

Bobrisky says he is staying out of trouble because of his boyfriend Photo credit: @bobrisky222

What this means is that Bobrisky's boyfriend sees all of Bobrisky's posts, and the moment he responds to any insult or attacks anyone, he becomes single.

According to the effeminate celebrity, he has been ignoring all negative comments from people and acting like nothing happened.

He further explained in his caption:

"He said baby make money and ignore dis people. Even @iamfaithojo tell me all the time to stay out of trouble !!!! That her eyes are on me daily!"

Bobrisky tells fans why he is calm online Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Reactions

As expected, fans of Bobrisky had things to say. Read some of the comments gathered below:

Iamfaithojo:

"I got my eyes on you hunny."

Iikeoluwa_:

"Awwwwn such a boo."

Xta_joseph:

"That is maturity for you."

O.maryann__:

"Wahala for who no get bf."

Harrhiyhor:

"Wahala o. Lmao."

Basasondakaimi:

"love and light mummy of Lagos."

