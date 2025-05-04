Arsenal will end the 2024/2025 season without the Premier League trophy, and staunch supporters are reacting on social media

Liverpool have confirmed themselves as this season's champions following their victory over Tottenham Hotspur

A welder has taken to social media to share footage of the moment he crafted a Premier League-like trophy for the Gunners

A disappointed Arsenal fan has gone viral for creating a Premier League-like trophy for his beloved club as the Gunners miss out on the title this season.

Despite being one of the favourites to win the 2024/2025 league title, Arsenal conceded the prestigious prize to Liverpool, who won it with four matches to spare.

Arne Slot's side confirmed themselves as winners following their 5-1 over Tottenham at a jubilant Anfield last Sunday.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks disappointed & dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth. Photo: Crystal Pix.

Source: Getty Images

The Reds secured their 20th English league crown, matching Manchester United’s top-flight title record and trailing their rivals’ total of 60 trophies by four, per The Guardian.

First-half goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo virtually sealed the title, with Mohamed Salah’s 28th goal of the season and a Destiny Udogie own goal capping a dominant display.

Tottenham had taken the lead through ex-Red Dominic Solanke, but they crumbled as Liverpool surged.

The Reds are now expected to receive up to four guards of honour from remaining opponents.

Man crafts PL-like title for Arsenal

Meanwhile, the banter continues on social media with many taking swipes at Arsenal fans.

A welder has gone viral on the internet after he crafted a Premier League-like title for the Gunners.

In the footage, the skilled welder was seen using an arc welder to craft a Premier League trophy for the London club.

The bright flashes of light from the electric arc illuminated the workshop as the welder joined metal pieces, shaping a replica of the iconic trophy.

Fans have continued to react to the post on Instagram.

realpoollivermadrid said:

"I guarantee 99% there is a way Arsenal will still lose it."

harrisyakubu posited:

"Great idea. How come we didn’t think of this sooner."

adnanfhoreigner_20 wrote:

"Waiting to see next team to spray or paint the cup Barca/Inter."

bossbuddhi suggested:

"Please send it to Arsenal page they must share this."

princeokiza asked:

"Will this satire change anything at Manchester?...your answers please..."

samtkiin023 trolled:

"Don't you know that Arsenal has become like a movie series because every time is next season."

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal speaks with teammates as they prepare for a free kick during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Pastor takes swipe at Arsenal fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that an African cleric recently criticised Arsenal fans after the team's struggles in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners suffered a defeat in the first leg of their semi-final at home against Paris Saint-Germain, putting their hopes of reaching the final in jeopardy.

Mikel Arteta's squad now faces a formidable challenge as they prepare to travel to Paris for the crucial second leg against the French champions next week.

Recall that Arsenal supporters went into raptures following their quarter-final victory over Spanish giants Real Madrid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng