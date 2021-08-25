Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky will be thirt in August and he is leaving no stone unturned to make sure he throws the biggest party of the year

The effeminate celebrity had earlier revealed that he would be spending over N7 million on his birthday photoshoot alone

In a recent post on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself in a beautiful lemon dress which sent his fans gushing over him

Ever since Bobrisky came into the limelight, he has been known to go overboard with some of the events in his life.

The crossdresser has been dropping hints on social media about how his 30th birthday at the end of August would go down.

Bobrisky curated a luxury invitation box for his guests and he is set to break the record of the previous birthdays he has had over the years.

As part of his preparation, he disclosed that he would be spending over N7 million on his birthday photoshoot and inna recent post on Instagram, shared the first look.

Bob's first outfit is a beautiful lemon dress with ruffles and intricate designs made by one of the celebrity designers in the country.

He sported a fiery look as he finished off with minimal jewellery and makeup.

Bobrisky captioned the post with:

"And she changed the game. 1st look"

Reactions

As expected, fans of Bobrisky took to the comment section to hype him and complement the look.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Symply_tacha:

"BOB!!!!!!"

Prettymikeoflagos:

"Game changer Bob"

Neetahtaylor1438:

"Nobody badder than."

Kan_solamiii:

"Oshey baddest!"

Realisabel_ivor:

"Our mummy of Lagos."

Shedracknnaj_:

"Bob this is beautiful."

Mis_cooki:

"Fry us we are your dodo."

