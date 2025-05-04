Efe Ajagba vs Martin Bakole's bout ended in a draw as there was no separating the two boxers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The pair failed to clarify their respective standing in the division as they could not reassert themselves among the heavyweight elite

Fans, however, believe that Ajagba had an edge over his opponent, with many saying the Nigerian was robbed

Boxing fans have taken to social media to express their frustration after the bout between Efe Ajagba and Martin Bakole was declared a draw.

The highly anticipated encounter billed on the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ajagba and Bakole delivered a lacklustre 10-round majority draw.

The fight could not clarify their respective standing in the division as they failed to reassert themselves among the heavyweight elite.

The judges scored it 96-94 for Ajagba and 95-95 twice, leaving both careers stalled and their futures uncertain.

Bakole had aimed to return to winning ways following a knockout loss to Joseph Parker, but he looked sluggish at 299lbs.

The 33-year-old Congolese boxer struggled against Ajagba, even though he showed glimpses of dominance in rounds four and nine.

He landed a number of heavy hooks on his opponent, but lacked composure and consistency.

Knockout specialist Ajagba appeared cautious all through the fight. The 240lbs Nigerian started well, using his jab and movement to shake Bakole in round three, but his reluctance to engage offensively cost him, per Boxing Scene.

Ajagba dominated rounds five and six, but his efforts gradually faded as Bakole’s pressure mounted, with a bloodied mouth and tired legs betraying his lack of finishing instinct.

The fight’s back-and-forth saw Bakole land combinations in round eight, bloodying Ajagba, but he couldn’t capitalise decisively.

Ajagba made efforts to finish off in the 10th, while Bakole’s heavier shots may have edged the round, though not enough to secure victory.

The draw left fighters, promoters, and fans dissatisfied, with neither man closer to heavyweight glory.

@iamEkpo wrote on X:

"While you guys were sleeping Efe Ajagba got robbed of a clear victory against Martin Bakole."

@IgwehUdoka added:

"The world watched as they robbed Efe Ajagba of a beautiful victory yesterday. We all know he won. I'm glad many people are in affirmative."

@boxinglad77 said:

"That was a tactic. Bakole is heavy can’t move much, the moving was to wear him out, and he didn’t start moving until around mid rounds.

"He can’t fight Bakole from inside, he has to control him with jabs from the outside. It worked regardless, but AJagba was robbed."

@magalonso1 posited:

"I don’t get how boxing judges score these fights. Ajagba was robbed… Bakole didn’t do enough to earn a draw. This is making me lose interest in boxing, c’mon."

