Bobrisky has got social media warming up to his 30th birthday party which will take place later this month

In a recent video on his page, the crossdresser flaunted notes of foreign currency as he praised himself

The controversial figure had earlier taken to social media with a sample of the luxurious invitation box he will be sending his guests

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is seriously building up anticipation for his 30th birthday which will happen later this month.

In a recent post on Instagram, Bobrisky who is notorious for constantly showing off on the app gave fans a view of the wads of dollars he has in his possession.

Bobrisky set to break records for his birthday Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In the video, the crossdresser who declared that it was time to show off pulled out a drawer that housed the dollar bills as well as a few naira notes.

Bobrisky then proceeded to drop the bundles on the floor as he praised himself endlessly.

He captioned the post with:

"Show off baby girl."

See clips from the post below:

Bobrisky is gearing up for his birthday Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered from Bobrisky's post below:

Moyolawalofficial:

"Bob I will block you oooh. You are giving me dollar fever."

Lingeriebytemmy:

"I will have this kind money someday."

Iamjessiesassy:

"Bob of lagos."

Amarachiigbo:

"After God is money."

Bola_____nle:

"Dey calm down. Lol."

Bobrisky's invitation box

Bobrisky took to social media to share snippets of how glamorous his 30th birthday which will be coming up soon will be.

The crossdresser, on his Instagram page, revealed the luxurious invitation box his friends and guests will be receiving to attend the party.

The box which is gold themed contained a wine bottle, luxurious perfume, a gold plated wine cup, chocolate and a white rose.

Every item in the box was carefully arranged on a piece of blue velvet fabric, and according to Bob, anyone who got the box is special to him.

Source: Legit Newspaper