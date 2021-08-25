Daddy Freeze Shades Christians, Says When Corruption Favours Them, They Call It Grace
- Popular media personality Daddy Freeze made a post on social media that got Nigerians reacting to it
- The media personality put the word Christian and corruption in the same sentence while sharing his thoughts
- As expected, Nigerians rushed to his comment section to express how they feel about his IG post
Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has taken a shot at Nigerian Christians again.
The OAP shared a post about Christians and corruption on his Instagram page.
Daddy Freeze criticises Christians
In the post, the media personality stated that when corruption favours Christians, they call it grace. The OAP then added that people are not ready to have the conversation.
Read what he said below:
Nigerians react
adebiyiwande:
"D same grace you enjoying till now to be alive to make this post bro."
joebertmuseum:
"Even when they get success from diabolical means they still attribute it to God’s Grace when you ask them."
brown_krs1:
"Yes, that’s true."
bigroti:
"Or unmerited favor."
ridha_hay1:
"When corruption Favour us, we go call am connection, including you daddy freeze."
setsail001:
"Pray for Grace my G."
meri_madeinheaven:
"Exactly."
iam_baby_rose112:
"We are ready let’s talk about it."
yimiionabs_photography:
"Oyedepo left the chat and blocked the admin."
omion_realar:
"And when it Favors Muslims, what do they call it? Cos these present corruption seems to be favoring the Muslims than the Christians."
sugary_julie:
"This table you are shaking."
