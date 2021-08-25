Popular media personality Daddy Freeze made a post on social media that got Nigerians reacting to it

The media personality put the word Christian and corruption in the same sentence while sharing his thoughts

As expected, Nigerians rushed to his comment section to express how they feel about his IG post

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has taken a shot at Nigerian Christians again.

The OAP shared a post about Christians and corruption on his Instagram page.

Daddy Freeze criticises Christians

In the post, the media personality stated that when corruption favours Christians, they call it grace. The OAP then added that people are not ready to have the conversation.

Read what he said below:

Nigerians react

adebiyiwande:

"D same grace you enjoying till now to be alive to make this post bro."

joebertmuseum:

"Even when they get success from diabolical means they still attribute it to God’s Grace when you ask them."

brown_krs1:

"Yes, that’s true."

bigroti:

"Or unmerited favor."

ridha_hay1:

"When corruption Favour us, we go call am connection, including you daddy freeze."

setsail001:

"Pray for Grace my G."

meri_madeinheaven:

"Exactly."

iam_baby_rose112:

"We are ready let’s talk about it."

yimiionabs_photography:

"Oyedepo left the chat and blocked the admin."

omion_realar:

"And when it Favors Muslims, what do they call it? Cos these present corruption seems to be favoring the Muslims than the Christians."

sugary_julie:

"This table you are shaking."

Uche Ogbodo’s baby daddy and Daddy Freeze argue over the bible’s teachings

It all started when Freeze made a post warning Christians to be wary of the teachings they followed because the idea of Jesus that so many people had was sold to them by slave masters to manipulate Africans.

Freeze explained further that when an African man loves his wife the way Christ loved the church, he is expecting slavery from her.

Bobby Maris reacted to Freeze’s post by disagreeing with him and telling him not to deceive people because the church never supported slavery.

In a subsequent post, Freeze slammed Maris by saying his take was a ‘violent opposition to intelligence and an insult to rational thinking’.

