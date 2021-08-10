The founder of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, believes marriages of women who join the feminist revolution won't work

According to the Christian cleric, the reason is that such women will not submit themselves to their husbands

In a video that was shared on social media, Bishop Oyedepo advised members of his church to be obedient to the word of God

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised women against getting married if feminist revolution is their vision.

The Christian cleric gave the advice while talking to members of his congregation. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

Bishop David Oyedepo has advised women against joining the feminist revolution. Photo credit: @davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

He asked members of his church to be obedient to the word of God and warned women against joining the feminist revolution.

The cleric said the marriage won't work if a woman joins the feminist revolution because she won't be able to submit to her husband.

According to the man of God, women of these days don't like submitting themselves to their husbands.

In his words:

"Right now there is a feminist revolution, and then you get into feminist frustration and destiny devastation."

Nigerians react

@vivispicy sadi:

"Oga leave women alone, teach men how to be husband, we women have since been coached since birth how to be wives, some of us accepted this coaching and some of us no get coconut head, just leave us."

@glorykatee commented:

"Let's be plain... it's very true."

@jennit19 wrote:

"Feminism in Africa is different cause Africans wired differently."

@blakkgolde said:

"Children of perdition will accuse him of not knowing what feminism is."

Keep quiet and face your job: Bishop Oyedepo tells critics

In other news, Bishop David Oyedepo responded to those telling him to build factories instead of more churches.

Speaking with members of his church, the Christian cleric asked his critics if anyone collected money from them for the projects. He said since nobody asked them to bring money, the critics should keep quiet and face their jobs.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, Bishop Oyedepo also spoke about the recently sacked pastors of Winner's Chapel, saying they were sacked because of their unproductivity.

Source: Legit.ng