Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana is proof that consistency and hard work pays and he is interested in pushing that narrative on Nigerians.

Ever since he threw a lavish burial for his late mum in Oba, Anambra state, he has been a topic of interest on social media.

Obi Cubana drops words of motivation

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on his Instagram page, just like a lot of celebrities do, Obi Cubana decided to motivate his fans.

He charged them to hustle and become successful such that the people they couldn't reach will start reaching out to them.

"Never give up......Never"

Obi Cubana also urged them never to give up.

Reactions

A lot of people agreed with Obi Cubana, read some of the comments gathered below:

_iamdjkenny:

"Never back down."

Dukeofspadess:

"Words on gold."

Mcmakopolo1:

"I remember what you said to me last year. Stay relevant at all cost."

Etek_notions:

"While at it, we shouldn't loose ourselves trying to get the hustle right."

Lynda__collections:

"The grind is forever."

Debbchina:

"That’s the goal."

Godblesstaiwo6:

"Absolutely confirm!! President of the nation."

Abiola_yussuff:

"People you "couldn't reach". Louder please Sir Cubana."

Work for your on soap

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman who buried his mother in July said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goals.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

According to Cubana, the attributes people aspiring to greatness must have include patience, diligence, being hardworking and having integrity.

