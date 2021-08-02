The founder of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has asked his critics to keep quiet and face their jobs

Oyedepo said those telling him to build factories instead of more churches don't have the right to tell him what to do since nobody asked them to bring money

The Christian cleric also spoke on the sacking of some of Winners Chapel's pastors, saying they were not productive

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has responded to those telling him to build factories instead of more churches.

Speaking with members of his church, the Christian cleric asked his critics if anyone collected money from them for the projects. He said since nobody asked them to bring money, the critics should keep quiet and face their jobs.

Bishop David Oyedepo has asked his critics to keep quiet. Photo credit: @davidoyedepomin

Source: Instagram

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, Bishop Oyedepo also spoke about the recently sacked pastors of Winner's Chapel, saying they were sacked because of their unproductivity.

He said:

"We sent you to the village to reach out to minimum of 12 souls in a week and ensure that minimum six of them come to church and then six months you don't have 10, you are unprofitable, you shouldn't survive."

According to him, keeping unprofitable servants makes one a poor manager. The cleric also said in as much as pastors have the right to resign, the church also has the right to sack them.

Many react to the video

@ajamu68 said:

"Since churches are now run like conventional businesses then their accounts should be audited and published and their boards of Trustees should be public knowledge..."

@tipsynovember commented:

"I love this man! He says it just as it is! That’s why God will continue to flourish and prosper him come what may!"

tito.inc wrote:

"He spoke business facts Sha but not Church facts."

@onek_thriftstore said:

"When we reach heaven God go settle this matter amicably. Until then do what works for you."

@mark4251778

"Churches are more profitable than factories. Especially in Nigeria. Innumerable customers."

Source: Legit.ng News