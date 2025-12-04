A young man got people asking questions online after sharing his experience with a pastor who called him for a job

He mentioned that the pastor asked him to paint his house, and he went back to the pastor after he was done with the work

Despite using his own money to buy the paint, he shared the surprising response he received when he requested payment

A Nigerian man has lamented online as he shared what his pastor told him after he used his own personal money to buy paint, which he used for painting the house of the pastor.

The individual got many people talking on social media due to what he revealed about the pastor after he had already painted the house.

Man speaks about his pastor

His post has gone viral online as people who listened to what he shared shared their opinion on the sensitive matter.

According to a post made available by a user, @acada_boi, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, a young individual is seen speaking as he mentioned helping his pastor, named Pastor Emma, to paint his house but got an unexpected response.

The man mentioned that he got a call from the pastor to come and paint his house, so he used his own money to buy paint and went to the pastor's house to paint it.

When he was done with the work, he asked for money, but the pastor told him something he didn't expect.

Speaking in the TikTok video, the man who had the experience narrated it.

He said:

"Pastor say make I come paint his house, I use my money go buy paint go paint pastor house. As I finished painting Pastor's house, I go meet my pastor to pay me my money."

"Pastor say my reward dey for heaven. I call Pastor Emma, na heaven I paint or na house? Me and pastor, who remain stupid?"

"Pastor wey say our reward dey heaven, where e stand talk am, but e buy 30 acres of land for earth."

"Some people think that we're stupid, no."

He made several other statements in the post, which many people reacted to in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares painful story

kinggozie shared:

"Pastor wife dey collect my mama food stuff wetin no good. ómó eeeh."

dtouchrecords said:

"The man is very wise and speaking facts."

nuhujoseph noted:

"Question of the year na heaven i pent??"

𝙼 𝚊 𝚒 𝚜 𝚑 𝚊 𝚗 𝚞 noted:

"Heaven wey u no get guarantee."

7 FOOT TITAN stressed:

"I can feel his frustration from the sound of his voice."

STEADY INCOME noted:

"Yes we are all strangers I agreed."

chibaby1888 said:

"This talk no be laughing matter but i need to laugh because na real matter him Dey talk."

I’m just a girl shared:

"Pls all those saying proud to be Muslim let’s stop that I’m also a Muslim but we should be saying that under Islamic post, we’re the ones giving opportunities for people to drag Islam and it’s not nice at all."

mrsrichalexc.0 noted:

"Nd he de paint his house for earth o wen heaven Dey more beautiful"

BIG GOD with SMALL CHUKS noted:

"This man is making sense here seriously."

GLOBAL ENTERTAINER stressed:

"Normally I would always say this that religion is the biggest scam and problem we have in Africa."

White Dove shared:

"No be main pastor make una go learn philosophy well."

Bobby Brown noted:

"Being a Christian doesn’t make you stupid sir ! Work and collect your money , only if you are doing it willingly."

The lion himself said:

"if you believe with me say na hyping for Christmas 🎄 money him dey find say hi."

Watch the video below:

