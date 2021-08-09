A former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, has dismissed the suggestion that he is linked with the arrested fraudster, Hushpuppi

The politician stated the rumours linking with him Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, holds no water

Hushpuppi is currently facing trial in a United States of America court for alleged fraudulent activities

FCT, Abuja - A former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, has addressed the continuous reports linking him to an alleged fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Melaye in a video posted on his official Instagram page on Monday, August 9, said the social media reports suggesting Hushpuppi helped him launder $31million is false.

He said if the report is true, he will need $1million from the purported money laundered, saying those who began the rumuor can keep the remaining $30million.

He said pidgin English:

“I just read now for Twitter and Instagram say Hushpuppi help Dino Melaye launder $31million.

“Abeg out of that $30million, I dash $30million out. Just give me the $1million. E don do me. That phantom audio $31million Huspuppi launder for me. Because they say America FBI dey find me. Na two months I do for America, maybe them forget to arrest me for airport.’’

One of Melaye's followers commented on the video.

Tosin Marie wrote:

“Must you answer all allegations that is put against you??’’

Melaye had earlier said he is not bothered about the circulation of his picture with Hushpuppi.

Melaye in a statement via his official Facebook page on Friday, August 7, denied reports that he called on the public to stop sharing his images with the notorious fraudster.

He said:

“There was never a time l ask people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to.’’

Abba Kyari controversial Facebook post

Legit.ng had earlier reported that police officer DCP Abba Kyari deleted a social media post where he defended himself against the FBI that he got money from Hushpuppi.

After media reports quoting FBI documents reported that Kyari was mentioned by Hushpuppi, the police officer took to his Facebook page to deny the allegations.

He has since deleted the Facebook post on his page with almost 5000,000 followers.

