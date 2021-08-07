A former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, has dismissed the suggestion that he is embarrassed by the photo he took with the arrested fraudster, Hushpuppi

The politician in a statement stated that he has no reason to hide because of the photo he has taken with anyone

Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, is currently facing trial in a US court for alleged fraud

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, doesn’t seem to be bothered about the circulation of his picture with the disgraced fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Melaye in a statement via his official Facebook page on Friday, August 7, denied reports that he called on the public to stop sharing his images with the notorious fraudster.

Dino Melaye says there is no reason to stop people from sharing the photo he took with Hushpuppi. Photo: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

He urged whoever wants to share his picture with Hushpuppi to do so.

He said:

There was never a time l ask people not to post my pictures with Hushpuppi or anyone for that matter because there is no reason to.

Am a political celebrity, please continue posting jare. Wetin bird chop na im e go carry fly. SDM’’

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

AGF Malami says the law would be followed Abba Kyari's matter

Meanwhile, following the indictment of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has said the law would be followed on the cop's possible extradition.

This Day reported that a US court had ordered Kyari’s arrest over his involvement with a suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking in an interview with Voice Of America (VOA) on Thursday, August 5, Malami said that though there was a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the US, guidelines must be followed.

Hushpuppi’s story to be made into action movie

In another news, Ebony Life CEO and astute businesswoman, Mo Abudu, has announced her partnership with Hollywood filmmaker, Will Packer, to tell the story of Hushpuppi.

Abudu alongside Packer cinched the rights to a Bloomberg article by Evan Ratliff called The Fall of Billionaire ‘Gucci Master.

The Ebony Life TV CEO explained that they decided a story like Hushpuppi’s needed to be told because there were many lessons to be learned from good and bad stories.

Source: Legit Nigeria