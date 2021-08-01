Abba Kyari has deleted a social media post where he dismissed allegations of impropriety made against him by the FBI

The post had triggered massive reactions on his page with some Nigerians declaring support for him, while others backed the FBI

The post has now been deleted by the police officer as he focuses on defending himself at a panel set up by the Nigeria Police Force

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has deleted a social media post where he defended himself against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he got money from money laundering suspect, Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi.

After media reports quoting FBI documents reported that Kyari was mentioned by Hushpuppi, the police officer took to his Facebook page to deny the allegations.

Abba Kyari was linked with Hushpuppi by the FBI. Photo credit: Hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Facebook post on FBI allegations taken down

Checks by Legit.ng reveals he has since deleted the Facebook post on his page with almost 5000,000 followers.

Kyari also deleted a third-party post authored by a former minister, Femi Fan-Kayode in his defence.

FBI documents claimed Hushpuppi paid N8million or $20,600 to the police officer to arrest and detain a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent.

The United States District Court for the Central District of California had accused Kyari, Hushpuppi, and four others of fleecing the Qatari investor of $1.1m.

Kyari had claimed that Hushpuppi raised the alarm that Vincent wanted to take his life.

The cop, however, said upon the arrest of Vincent, investigation showed that they are long-time friends who have money issues between them.

He added that nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi, stating that his team's focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

He said subsequent interactions with Hushppui were based on the socialite's interest in native clothes and caps which he helped to facilitate with a tailor.

A follower becomes curious

One of the police officer's followers on Facebook noticed the post on the FBI allegations have been deleted.

As-sayyid Sofiyullahi Soliu wrote on the wall of Kyari:

“Boss has deleted his post of defence to FBI allegation. What's that telling us now?”

Meanwhile, a popular human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN has called on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, to process an extradition request from the United States concerning Kyari.

Falana said Nigeria must respect international treaties and ensure justice is served.

The respected lawyer also said the Special Investigative Panel set up the Inspection General of Police on the matter under review should do a thorough job.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Isah, broadcaster and founder of Brekete Family, a human rights radio station, says Kyari has done so much good for Nigeria to go down for a mistake.

Isah, while speaking on his breakfast radio/television programme on 101.1 FM in Abuja on Tuesday, August 3 said the US is wrong to ask for the extradition of Kyari.

He added that many senior officers in the country are envious of Kyari because of his extraordinary performance in the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Legit.ng