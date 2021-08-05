Murtala Nyako, a former governor of Adamawa, has been projected as a worthy politician to control the affairs of the APC at the national level

The choice was made by academic, media and business stakeholders who belong to the Arewa group

According to these persons, Nyako is full of exposure and experiences to help the APC achieve its dreams

Amid calls for Mai Mala Buni's resignation as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some northern stakeholders on various socio-cultural platforms have made their choice of a worthy candidate.

These concerned persons who are businesswomen, professionals, and journalists under the umbrella body of the Arewa group, made it known in a statement on Thursday, August 5, made it known that they have chosen Murtala Nyako, the former governor of Adamawa as the man for the job, Leadership reports.

The stakeholders believe that Nyako is the man for the job

The stakeholders noted that at a time characterised by bad governance at all levels, insecurity, and economic hardship, the leadership expertise of Nyako comes in very handy and should be employed by the ruling party.

They noted that using experiences he has garnered from the military and politics, Nyako can unite the ranks of the APC and position it for more greatness.

Part of the statement that captures their confidence in the former governor read:

“We strongly believe in his quality leadership of the APC at a time the nation is mostly bedeviled by a myriad of security challenges, bad governance across all levels of governance. At a time like this, we need a strong man, resilient man, purposeful leadership, single-minded, with a deep sense of ideology.

“Indeed, this is the time we need a tested, trusted astute statesman, seasoned administrator as well as experienced political gladiator and military tactician with a deep sense of patriotism, nationalism, and political party reformer that will meet the yearning and aspiration of all Nigerians..."

