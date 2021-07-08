A student who wrote a defamatory post about some government officials in Akwa Ibom state government has been forgiven

The student, Iniobong Ekpo, was earlier rusticated by the management of Akwa Ibom State University

The Akwa Ibom state government has ordered that Ekpo returns back to classes after reviewing his case

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uyo - The Akwa Ibom state government has reviewed the expulsion of Iniobong Ekpo by the Senate of Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU, and directed the university to immediately recall the student.

The student was rusticated by AKSU authorities after he was accused of writing defamatory posts about government officials.

The Udom Emmanuel-led government has ordered that AKSU takes back the student into its fold. Photo credit: Mr Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Rusticated student asked to resume back at AKSU

The decision was taken at the council meeting of the Akwa Ibom state government presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel on Thursday, July 8.

Other decisions taken by the council according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government include the official commissioning of the Ikot Oku Ikono flyover scheduled for Friday, July 16.

The government also declared Saturday, August 21, as State Coconut Day, where 300,000 nuts will be planted aimed to boost coconut production in preparation for the start of operation of the coconut oil refinery in the state.

The meeting also witnessed the presentation of half-year ministerial reports from all ministries and bureau in the south-south state.

Addressing the exco, Governor Emmanuel urged members to continue to pray for the country, stressing that the economic situation in Nigeria was of great concern, even as he called for both individual and collective responsibility in efforts at nation-building.

Governor Emmanuel promised that more industries will birth soonest, noting that talks are still ongoing with different investors interested in Akwa Ibom state.

He gave briefings on the state of security of the state and the country and charged members to pay attention to and mobilize people to participate in the Enumeration Area Demarcation and Continuous Voter Registration currently ongoing nationwide.

State government moves to curb cultism with new policies

The council also pegged the maximum age for admission into secondary schools at 12 years aimed at curbing the cultism surge, noting that the eruption is caused mainly by overaged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

The council agreed that any student above this age with a genuine reason will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission.

Recall that the Akwa Ibom government recently pledged to do all within its powers to see to the eradication of cultism in secondary schools in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who reiterated the government's commitments towards exterminating the menace of cultism in the state called on parents to join in the fight to correct the ills in the society.

He made the comment during a special thanksgiving service to mark the retirement of the chief judge of the state, Justice Godwin Abraham, held on Sunday, June 27.

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has been lauded for prioritizing the welfare of Akwa Ibom state medical workers, making them the highest paid in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Ime Udoh said this when he led a delegation of executive committee members of the association to visit the governor at Government House, Uyo on Saturday, July 12.

Dr. Udoh, who thanked Governor Emmanuel for being the first Akwa Ibom chief executive to grant the association audience in the state, lauded his administration’s passionate attention to healthcare.

Source: Legit