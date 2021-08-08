IPOB's sit-at-home order on Mondays across the southeast region of Nigeria continues to generate reactions

The Abia state government says the order should not be adhered by residents, asking them to go about their duties

The government also provided an update on the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, assuring residents that the judiciary would ensure justice is done

Umuahia - The Abia state government has asked residents to disregard the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The government’s directive is contained in a statement issued in Umuahia by the commissioner for information, Chief Okiyi Kalu, and seen by Legit.ng.

Abia government assures citizens, visitors of their safety

The government advised citizens and visitors to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation by the group.

The statement also noted that adequate security had been provided to ensure the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state.

According to the state government, it made no economic sense to order traders to sit at home, while they are struggling to fend for their families under COVID-19 and the attendant harsh economy.

The statement also warned that compelling children to stay away from schools on the said day would be counterproductive and capable of retarding their progress academically.

The commissioner, however, noted that the Abia state government would not compel anyone wishing to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so.

On IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu's case, the statement noted that:

“The Abia government is confident that the judiciary will ensure a free and manifestly fair trial for him and others.”

Anambra government reacts

Similarly, the Anambra state government has reacted to the sit-at-home threat of IPOB.

The government assured citizens of protection, adding that measures have been put in place to ensure that the people would not be intimidated.

According to C-Don Adinuba, the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, the government has big plans to ensure that the people are safe.

On its part, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has appealed to IPOB to cease their planned Monday lockdown in the southeast region in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

