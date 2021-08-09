Jeans have taken the 2021 fashion scene by storm as almost everyone is jumping on the trend and serving looks in different ways.

Just like basic colours, a good pair of jeans is also a wardrobe essential that every lady big on comfort and style, needs.

The fashionista shares ways to style mum jeans. Photo credit: @derin

Source: Instagram

If you need a break from rocking tight skinny jeans and just want some comfortable clothes to slay in, mum jeans are the way to go.

In this article, fashion enthusiast, Derin, shares some tips on how to pull off a stylish look in four stunning ways using a pair of mum jeans.

Check out four ways to rock mum jeans:

1. Chic night out

For this look, she paired her mum jeans with a vibrant pink tube top and a pair of peep-toe heels.

2. Blogger look

Here, she paired her jeans with a white long sleeve top with coordinating sneakers and a mini purse.

3. Casual

She paired a yellow blazer over a crop top and some purple pumps.

4. Comfy

Derin paired her mum jeans with a Coca-cola sweatshirt.

Check out the video below:

Style blogger Obiageri rocks denim

Denim wears are unarguably the go-to for many fashion lovers. Whether it's a quick run to the market, going shopping, going for a date, or even lunch with the girls, a denim outfit more often than not would fit in effortlessly.

However, while denim outfits are versatile and often do not require so much in order to shine, there are people who struggle with how to rock the look.

Well, if you fall in this category, fret no more as Legit.ng spotlights fashion entrepreneur, Obiageri, rocking the denim look in different styles.

Source: Legit