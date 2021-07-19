Denim wears are unarguably the go-to for many fashion lovers. Whether it's a quick run to the market, going shopping, going for a date, or even lunch with the girls, a denim outfit more often than not would fit in effortlessly.

However, while denim outfits are versatile and often do not require so much in order to shine, there are people who struggle with how to rock the look.

Well, if you fall in this category, fret no more as Legit.ng spotlights fashion entrepreneur, Obiageri, rocking the denim look in different styles.

Whether as a dress, mum jeans, straight, skinny, or ripped, Obiageri understands the assignment and comes through slaying every single time.

The curvaceous model and style enthusiast has shown - using eight photos - that denim looks are not only stylish but fun to rock as well.

Check out how she styled her looks:

1. Denim dress

Here, Obiageri pairs a denim shirt dress with some red sneakers and a white shoulder purse with long chain straps.

2. Laced-up denim

Obiageri shows off her daring side in these unique denim pants with a lace-up design in the front. She paired the look with a wrap crop top, a choker neckpiece.

Of course, accessorizing with a glass of wine never hurt anybody!

3. Patchwork denim

The beautiful fashionista rocked her stylish pair of jeans with a mustard sweater with a turtleneck top underneath. She rocked the look with a pair of brown pump sandals.

4. High-waisted skinny jeans

Here, she rocked the denim pants with a wide-neck top with blue sandals, and in the second photo, with a crop top and a pair of PVC heels.

5. Denim skirt

The model showed off her curves and legs in this mini skirt which she paired with a white long-sleeved turtleneck top and accessorized the look with a pouch belt.

6. Flare bottoms

For these flared denim pants, she rocked a corset-shirt top in one photo, and in the second, she rocks an orange short-sleeved plain shirt with a denim jacket and a hat.

7. Ripped denim

Ripped jeans seem to be a favourite of the model as she is pictured rocking them in different looks ranging from ankara tops to blazers and bomber jackets.

The entrepreneur rocks denim in style. Photo credit: @mhisoby

Source: Instagram

