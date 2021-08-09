National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has been asked to resign immediately

The call was made recently in a communique by the caucus in the House of Representatives after a virtual meeting

Also, the lawmakers said the chairman failed to carry members along and would wreck the party if he is allowed to go on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has asked the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to resign from office.

Members of the caucus, in a communique signed by its leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) and Deputy Leader, Chukwuka Onyema (PDP, Enugu), made the call after a virtual meeting on Saturday.

They blamed the recent woes befalling the party on the “bedroom managerial attitude” of Mr Secondus.

The PDP lawmakers also accused Mr Secondus of not carrying party members along, adding that if he was allowed to continue in office in the next three months, the party would be in grave danger.

They asked the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party and the PDP Governors Forum to commence the re-engineering of the party.

The tenure of Mr Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will expire in December having been elected for a four-year mandate in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the PDP Frontliners, a stakeholders’ group under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the immediate resignation of the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates the group made the demand at a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, August 8. Alhaji Hussein Mohammed (president), Moses Abidemi (secretary) and Dan Okafor (publicity secretary) reportedly spoke on behalf of the group.

They claimed Secondus who have allegedly put up a below-average performance is much eager to remain in office rather than allow vibrant changes that would prepare the party for electoral victory in 2023.

Secondus fails to take advantage of APC crisis

Mohammed, the group's president, said Secondus failed to take real advantage of the ruling APC’s glaring errors and inadequacies.

He also claimed the Secondus leadership is too cold and aloof to the prospects of vigorous politicking that the party needs for the 2023 elections.

According to the group's president, several federal legislators, governors and even a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, groups are contemplating leaving PDP if Secondus fails to resign.

The PDP Frontliners said among those who are set to leave the opposition party should Secondus refuse to step down is Engineer Buba Galadima.

The group urged the PDP Board of Trustees, the PDP Governors’ Forum and the PDP Caucuses in both chambers of the National Assembly to ensure Secondus resigns.

Arewa PDP Support Group asks Secondus to resign

In a related development, the Arewa PDP Support Group has also demanded Secondus' resignation.

The northern group which claimed to represent the interests of politicians from the 19 northern states and Abuja, urged Secondus to step down to save the party from total collapse.

It made the demand at a press conference in Kaduna state on Friday, August 6.

