The Arewa PDP Support Group said it is opposed to the continued leadership of Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the opposition party

The northern group explained why the national chairman should immediately be replaced by another official

The association has disclosed steps that it will take to protest against the leadership of the national chairman

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The crisis rocking the People Democratic Party (PDP) seems to have escalated further with the demand by the Arewa PDP Support Group for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

The northern group which claimed to represent the interests of politicians from the 19 northern states and Abuja, urged Secondus to step down to save the party from total collapse.

Arewa PDP Support Group hs passed a vote of no confidence on Uche Secondus. Photo: Prince Uche Secondus.

Source: Facebook

The Sun reported that the group made the demand at a press conference in Kaduna state on Friday, August 6.

The national coordinator of Arewa PDP, Yahaya Salisu, alleged that the incompetence of Secondus had made the PDP lose serious-minded members to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said:

“We wish to call on the National Chairman, Uche Secondus to Resign with immediate effect, so as to safe our party from total collapse, as already, we have lost Governors, BoT member, National Officers, Senators, House of Representative members and many to the APC.''

The group threatened to mobilise its members to converge at the party's headquarters in Abuja if the leadership of the party fails to ask the national chairman to resign.

The coordinator of the Arewa PDP group explained that members of the group will also resign from the party with immediate effect if Secondus remains the national chairman.

BOT of PDP rejects calls for sack of Secondus

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP has rejected plans to sack Secondus and agreed that he should be allowed to complete his tenure which is ending anytime soon.

Moreover, the BoT also rejected calls for the inauguration of an interim executive council that will run the affairs of the party amid the internal wranglings.

The power bloc of the party also condemned uncomplimentary remarks against the chairman, some of which have been credited to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Source: Legit