An influential PDP group, the PDP Frontliners, has said Uche Secondus has to vacate his seat as the national chairman

The group said Secondus' performance is below average and cannot guarantee the party the victory it is yearning for in 2023

The PDP Frontliners warned that many party chieftains may defect should Secondus fail to step down as the national chair

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The PDP Frontliners, a stakeholders’ group under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the immediate resignation of the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates the group made the demand at a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, August 8.

PDP supporters under the aegis of PDP Frontliners have demanded the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus

Source: Facebook

Alhaji Hussein Mohammed (president), Moses Abidemi (secretary) and Dan Okafor (publicity secretary) reportedly spoke on behalf of the group.

They claimed Secondus who have allegedly put up a below-average performance is much eager to remain in office rather than allow vibrant changes that would prepare the party for electoral victory in 2023.

The group also accused Secondus of failing to stop the gale of defections that recently hit the party.

It further accused the national chairman of choosing to preside over a situation of growing anarchy that may hinder PDP’s reconciliation process and rob the party of great chances in 2023.

The group said:

“Instead of being allowed to sit pretty over an imagined fiefdom, Secondus who ought to have gone a long time, must go now.

“He has never proven to have any capacity for being a political war general and his laissez-faire style of leadership during preparations for the 2023 general elections can only culminate into really atrocious results."

Secondus fails to take advantage of APC crisis

Mohammed, the group's president, said Secondus failed to take real advantage of the ruling APC’s glaring errors and inadequacies.

He also claimed the Secondus leadership is too cold and aloof to the prospects of vigorous politicking that the party needs for the 2023 elections.

According to the group's president, several federal legislators, governors and even a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, groups are contemplating leaving PDP if Secondus fails to resign.

The PDP Frontliners said among those who are set to leave the opposition party should Secondus refuse to step down is Engineer Buba Galadima.

The group urged the PDP Board of Trustees, the PDP Governors’ Forum and the PDP Caucuses in both chambers of the National Assembly to ensure Secondus resigns.

Arewa PDP Support Group asks Secondus to resign

In a related development, the Arewa PDP Support Group has also demanded Secondus' resignation.

The northern group which claimed to represent the interests of politicians from the 19 northern states and Abuja, urged Secondus to step down to save the party from total collapse.

It made the demand at a press conference in Kaduna state on Friday, August 6.

