Judgment day is set for Prince Uche Secondus, amid calls for his resignation ss the PDP national chairman the crisis rocking the party

This is as governors and elders of the main opposition will meet to tackle issues rocking the party after the resignation elected members

Reports indicate that the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled its first meeting for Tuesday, August 10

Amid the crisis rocking the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stakeholders have lined up series of consultations and meetings to regain control of its national secretariat and relevant organs.

Nigerian Tribune reports that moves to save the main opposition have been set in motion by the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT).

Governors and elders of PDP will meet to iron out issues rocking the opposition party. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus.

It was gathered that the committee will determine the fate of the present National Working Committee (NWC) as his expected to meet on Tuesday, August 9, to decide on the way forward.

According to The Sun, committee’s first meeting which is scheduled to hold at the Akwa Ibom Government Lodge has began to cause anxiety as the contending forces are unaware what it may come up with.

It was gathered that the meeting which is an initiative of the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and Governor Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto state is expected to attract all other governors in the party.

Secondus: PDP BoT gives final say on embattled boss, proposed interim exco

Earlier, some of the decisions of the PDP's BoT were a relief to the embattled national chairman.

According to sources in the BoT, the leadership of the party rejected plans to sack Secondus and agreed that he should be allowed to complete his tenure which is ending anytime soon.

Moreover, the BoT also rejected calls for the inauguration of an interim executive council that will run the affairs of the party amid the internal wranglings.

PDP crisis worsens as national chairman Uche Secondus is asked to resign

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the PDP seems to have escalated further with the demand by the Arewa PDP Support Group for the resignation of the party’s national chairman.

The northern group which claimed to represent the interests of politicians from the 19 northern states and Abuja, urged Secondus to step down to save the party from total collapse.

The group made the demand at a press conference in Kaduna state on Friday, August 6.

