Nigerian singer Wizkid recently decided to give back to the people who believed in him when he started performing on stage in London

The father of three was spotted in the midst of an excited crowd as they popped champagne in a dimly lit club

The Essence crooner reportedly spent hours with the crowd, making them feel like they had their own concert

Media personality Adesope Olajide took to his Instagram page to share a video of Wizkid in a London club with some of his fans. According to him, the singer was celebrating the recent record he broke.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid sold out his London show in twelve minutes.

Wizkid parties hard with some of his fans.

Wizkid gives back to fans

The singer who seemed to be abroad was spotted in the midst of his loyal followers

Acoording to Olajide, Wizkid visited the first club where he performed to 200 people 10 years ago. The media personality noted that the singer partied with the people at the club for free.

Insiting that he wasn't paid for showing up at the club, Olajide stated that he just came to show love to his friends.

Reactions

sheiyoung:

"Which one is one DJ. More wins Big Wiz."

saulink_autos:

"You can’t ever compete with Grace."

bosskuranyi:

"Many artists have done more things, what are you talking about?"

flington_sheghs:

"This nigga dey always talk Jacksh*t sometimes..."

smf_official1:

"Only Machala."

theonlytomee_:

"I’m a fc but many artist can pass and drop free endorsement… I just hope one day you can stop spilling sh*t in the name of hyping."

