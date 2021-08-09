Fans are not done with celebrating BBNaija’s Ozoememna Chukwu who clocked a new age some days ago

The reality star was presented with a brand new luxury automobile gift just days after he was given a house

A video clip of the car surfaced in the online community and stirred different reactions from people

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, turned a new age some days ago but it appears fans are not done with celebrating the young man.

Just recently, a group of supporters came together to present the reality star with a luxury automobile worth several millions of naira.

BBNaija's Ozo becomes owner of new SUV. Photo: @officialozo

Source: Instagram

The car gift comes just days after Legit.ng reported that members of his Superion fan base came together to purchase a 3-bedroom duplex apartment for him as a birthday gift.

A video of Ozo’s new car surfaced on social media and friends were seen taking recordings of the expensive gift.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to news of Ozo’s car

Just like people had chattered when the ex-Lockdown housemate got a house gift, many reacted to the new car gift.

Read some comments sighted below:

emperor_bolojay said:

"This fans level don Dey turn something else ooooo."

ody_mirabel said:

"Forget it, too much endorsement full this guy hand, no one should question this. The guy is doing well."

237buzztv said:

"Hope fans didn’t buy this one cuz I am a fan but I didn’t donate."

taaooma said:

"Looking for new fans. Apply within."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ozo pens touching prayers for fellow housemates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ozo got many talking following his Instagram post as the 2021 BBNaija reunion came to an end.

Ozo took his time to highlight the names of each of the housemates as he offered them well wishes and prayers.

He started from the eventual winner Laycon with Ka3na's wish and prayer coming last in the touching post.

Source: Legit