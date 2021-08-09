Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has justified his defection to the APC, saying small political parties were formed as fallbacks by factions in APC and PDP

According to the former presidential candidate, his decision to join the ruling party is to appraise the political environment

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement on Sunday, August 8, explained that small parties were not designed for anything meaningful

Former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim on Sunday, August 8, said he defected from Peoples Trust party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because smaller parties had little to offer.

The Punch reports that Olawepo-Hashim who made the disclosure in a statement explained that his experience at the last presidential election made him see that most of the small political parties in Nigeria were formed as fallbacks by different factions in the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim says small parties were registered as fallbacks and have nothing to offer. Photo credit: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

The APC chieftain said there was nothing fundamentally meaningful that the parties were designed for other than picking some small seats or the other on such smaller political platforms, The Nation added.

Speaking further, Olawepo-Hashim noted that they had to face the reality of the need to make a pick between APC and PDP.

Former presidential candidate defects to APC

Earlier, Olawepo-Hashim formally defected from the PTP to the ruling APC after he registered at Usuma Ward in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The politician in a statement via his official Facebook page on Wednesday, August 4.

According to him, he joined the APC because the party is the only reasonable pathway to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the former presidential candidate spoke against the idea of zoning the presidency to any region of the country.

Hashim in a statement in Abuja said power rotation is counterproductive, adding that what Nigerians should be aiming for is a good president from any region who is capable of promoting socio-economic development.

The politician argued that rather than resorting to the zoning of the presidency, people who aspire to be president should build a national consensus.

