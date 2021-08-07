The news of the death of a former Kano governor, Brigadier-General Oneya, surfaced on Friday, August 6

Reacting to the news, President Buhari expressed his sadness as he extended Nigeria's condolence to the family of the deceased

The president said Oneya will be remembered for his outstanding services to the nation and as one who showed excellent leadership

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the family of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya (Rtd).

Oneya, a former military governor of Kano state (1996 - 1998), was on Thursday, August 5, reported dead at the age of 73 years. He was also a military administrator of Benue state (August 1998 - May 1999) during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In a condolence message shared on Facebook on Friday, August 6, by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Buhari expressed his sadness.

Buhari is mourning the unfortunate demise of General Oneya. Photo credit: @GarShehu

Source: Facebook

According to the Nigerian leader, the nation will never forget Oneya's excellent leadership as a military commander and sports administrator.

The statement read in part:

"President Buhari extends the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased General, the Agbarho community in Ughelli North, of which he was always proud and to the government and people of Delta State over the irreparable loss."

The Nigerian president also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Former military governor of Jigawa state passes on

Oneya's death came a few weeks after the passing of Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), a former military governor of Jigawa state.

Aliyu died in Kaduna on Friday, July 16. His demise was announced in a press statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the special adviser on media to the Jigawa governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Jigawa governor described General Aliyu's death as a great loss to the people and government of the northern state. He said that the deceased sacrificed his life in the service of humanity.

Governor Badaru prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

