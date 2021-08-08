The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria was thrown into mourning following the death of its former general overseer Rev Wilson Badejo

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the church, President Buhari prayed that they are comforted

According to the Nigerian leader, the late man of God set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of Rev Wilson Badejo who passed away on Saturday, August 7.

Buhari also consoled with the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, and Christendom in general.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Badejo who was the church’s general overseer between 1999 and 2009, died after a brief illness at the age of 74.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 8, by one of his aides, Femi Adesina, the president described the late cleric as a dedicated servant of God who led the church for 10 years.

According to him, Badejo was committed to standing in the gap for not just his organization, but Nigeria as a whole.

Part of the statement read:

"President Buhari prays that God will comfort the entire Badejo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry."

TB Joshua, other prominent Nigerian pastors who have passed on

A number of prominent pastors in Nigeria have passed on in 2021. Legit.ng earlier highlighted major religious figures who left the world in the last four months.

One of them was Pastor T.B. Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) who was confirmed dead on June 6, 2021, via a sorrow-filled statement on the verified and official Facebook page of his church.

Joshua was to celebrate his 58th birthday anniversary on Saturday, June 12, but death came knocking in the early hours of Sunday, plunging his lovers and followers across the world into mourning.

Another cleric who passed on was Reverend Stephen Akinola. The general superintendent of the Redemption Ministries Worldwide, died on Sunday morning, June 6.

